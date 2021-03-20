Kamrup Makes Wearing Masks Compulsory, Violators To Face Fine
In an attempt to contain the further spread of coronavirus in the region, Kamrup district administration has made compulsory wearing of masks in public spaces and any person failing to follow the rules will have to pay a sum of Rs. 500 in the first three attempts and Rs. 1000 for subsequent offences.
In an order published by the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup, Kailash Karthik N, read., “Government of India has made wearing of face covers compulsory in all public places…it is noted, that some persons are not complying with directions for use of face cover…”.
Therefore the following measures will be complied by the general population within the state of Assam:
- All persons moving for whatsoever purpose and under whatever reason/authority in public places like street, hospital, office, market etc. must compulsorily wear 3-ply mask or cloth mask. In abasence of mask, a gamocha or any other traditionally woven clothes in at least two layers which completely covers the mouth and nose can also be used.
- No person/ official will attend any meeting/gathering without wearing masks.
- Any person moving around in personal/official/public vehicle must be wearing masks compulsorily.
- Any person working at any site/office/workplace must wear masks.
- Masks used by one person shall not be used by any other person.
- Disposable or single use masks shall be properly disposedd of by following due procedure. Cloth masks should be washed properly with soap and hot water and dried, after every single use. It will be the responsibility of the employer to ensure that his/her employees wear the 3-ply mask or cloth mask without fail. Anybody violating these instructions on use of face cover will be punishable under the section of 188 of Indian Penal Code. All police officers not below rank of Assistant Sub Inspector of Police shall compound the offence on payment of rupees five hundred for the first, second, and third offence and on payment if one thousand rupees for the subsequent offences.