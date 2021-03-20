Kamrup Makes Wearing Masks Compulsory, Violators To Face Fine

In an attempt to contain the further spread of coronavirus in the region, Kamrup district administration has made compulsory wearing of masks in public spaces and any person failing to follow the rules will have to pay a sum of Rs. 500 in the first three attempts and Rs. 1000 for subsequent offences.

In an order published by the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup, Kailash Karthik N, read., “Government of India has made wearing of face covers compulsory in all public places…it is noted, that some persons are not complying with directions for use of face cover…”.

Therefore the following measures will be complied by the general population within the state of Assam: