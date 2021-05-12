In view of the spiralling cases of Covid 19 in Kamrup Metropolitan district, restrictions have been imposed on plying of private and personal vehicles from 5 am to 2 pm with effect from May 13.

Further, the notification issued on Wednesday read that:

Vehicles with odd numbers will be allowed to ply on odd dates: Vehicle number ending with 1/3/5/7/9/ on 13th/15th/17th/19th/21st/23rd/25th May etc. Vehicles with even numbers will be allowed to ply on even dates: Vehicle number ending with 0/2/4/6/8 on 14th/16th/18th/20th/22nd/24th/26th May, etc.

However, the order read that the restrictions will not be applicable in respect of government vehicles, media persons, water tankers, milk-carrying vans, ambulances, LPG distribution vans, vehicles hired, private used for medical duty, COVID-19 duty on production of valid ID proof, and personal vehicles for medical emergency and vehicles plying in national highways.

The restrictions on plying of vehicles come at a time when Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued revised guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic as the state continues to witness a surge in positivity rate during the last few days.

According to the official order, the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will come into force from 5 AM of May 13 until further orders and there shall be a total ban on movement of individuals from 2 PM to 5 AM daily except for exemptions specified in the order dated May 4, 2021.

The traffic movement restrictions issued in the order include: