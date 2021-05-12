Plying Of Private Vehicles Restricted In Kamrup Metro
In view of the spiralling cases of Covid 19 in Kamrup Metropolitan district, restrictions have been imposed on plying of private and personal vehicles from 5 am to 2 pm with effect from May 13.
Further, the notification issued on Wednesday read that:
- Vehicles with odd numbers will be allowed to ply on odd dates: Vehicle number ending with 1/3/5/7/9/ on 13th/15th/17th/19th/21st/23rd/25th May etc.
- Vehicles with even numbers will be allowed to ply on even dates: Vehicle number ending with 0/2/4/6/8 on 14th/16th/18th/20th/22nd/24th/26th May, etc.
However, the order read that the restrictions will not be applicable in respect of government vehicles, media persons, water tankers, milk-carrying vans, ambulances, LPG distribution vans, vehicles hired, private used for medical duty, COVID-19 duty on production of valid ID proof, and personal vehicles for medical emergency and vehicles plying in national highways.
The restrictions on plying of vehicles come at a time when Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued revised guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic as the state continues to witness a surge in positivity rate during the last few days.
According to the official order, the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will come into force from 5 AM of May 13 until further orders and there shall be a total ban on movement of individuals from 2 PM to 5 AM daily except for exemptions specified in the order dated May 4, 2021.
The traffic movement restrictions issued in the order include:
- All public transport will be allowed to operate only up to 30% of seating capacity.
- Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers.
- Pillion riding will be totally prohibited in two-wheelers, except with women and children.