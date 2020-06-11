COVID19: 26 active containment zones in Guwahati

As on June 10, there are 26 containment zones in the Kamrup Metropolitan district of Assam, as stated in a notification issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

So far a total of 46 containment zones were declared across the district, however, 21 containment zones have been withdrawn from April to June.

India has been under lockdown since March 24. The containment zones have been sealed to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The following areas have been declared as containment zones

Pandu Railway New Colony, Betkuchi, Japorigog, Borbari, Bishnupur in Krishnanagar, Dhirenpara, Pub-Sarania, Bathaou Nagar at Geeta Mandir, Krishna Nagar in Gosala, Central Jail Premises, Lokhra, Indrapur Hill Top Near Medical College, Lichubagan Hengerabari, Arihan Apartment in Panbazar, Shyamkunj Apartment at Lakkhinagar in R.G.Baruah Road, Hajongbari Village in Chandrapur, B-Block Bhaskar Nagar in Fatasil, Sarabbhati, Athgaon, Christian Basti, Hirapara Village in Azara, Bishnupur in Bharalumukh, Shantipur, Satgaon, Sankar Nagar in Lalganesh, Athgaon-II in SJ Road and Dhirenpara.