National Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday seized a huge cache of cough syrups comprising as many as 65,000 bottles in Kamrup district on Wednesday.

As per initial reports, the worth of these cough syrup bottles have been estimated at rupees three crores in the international market.

The bottles have been recovered in two rice-carrying trucks from Madanpur toll gate in Amingaon. The bottles were hidden inside the rice sacks.

More details awaited…