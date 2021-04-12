Kamrup (Rural) DC Tests COVID-19 +ve

The Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Rural district Kailash Karthik has tested positive for COVID-19. The DC fell ill after the third phase of the Assam Assembly elections and has been detected with the virus after being tested.

He is now under home isolation.

It may be mentioned that the state registered 352 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday taking the total to 1,902.

With a positivity rate at 0.48 percent today, the new cases were detected out of 73,329 tests conducted of which, Guwahati reported the highest followed by Dibrugarh at 23, Nagaon at 18, and Tinsukia at 17.