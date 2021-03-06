Kamrup: Walkathon Organised On Inclusive Voting

A walkathon was organised in Kamrup district by the administration on Saturday in a bid to generate awareness on inclusive voting with emphasis on Form D12.

Form D12 is widely promoted as a means for potential absentee voters that includes Persons With Disabilities, people above 80 years old, and people inflicted with coronavirus to exercise their right to franchise. Although not a compulsion, the voters, however, will be given a choice to exercise their vote as part of motto, ‘No Voter To Be Left Behind’.

The programme was conceptualised by the SVEEP team of the Kamrup district and the event was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Kailash Karthik N.

In collaboration with Shishu Sarothi, several Divyang voters were part of the walkathon and many participated in a detailed presentation on Form D12. Later, forms were distributed among the voters.