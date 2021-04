A wing of the Kanchenjungha hostel of Tezpur University has been declared containment zone after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

A student of Andhra Pradesh has been infected with the virus after which the administration declared the hostel containment zone.

On the other hand, two students at NLIP institute also tested positive for COVID-19. The students, Rishabh Singh and Saitem Kher tested positive of the virus.