Kangana Ranaut Files Extortion, Criminal Intimidation Case Against Javed Akhtar

Actor Kangana Ranaut has filed a case of extortion and criminal intimidation against lyricist Javed Akthar today.

During her infamous feud with actor Hrithik Roshan, Ranaut alleged that Akhtar had called her and her sister Rangoli and intimidated her, asking her to apologise to Hrithik.

On Monday, Ranaut appeared before the Andheri Court for the hearing of the defamation case against her by Akhtar.

During the hearing, the actor’s lawyer stated that they have filed a transfer application of this case and sought adjournment of the matter as the transfer application is slated to be heard on October 1.

The court was then adjourned till November 15.

Ranaut’s lawyer said that she has lost faith in the court and hence sought the transfer of her case.

Last week, Ranaut had moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds, after which, the court had fixed the next hearing date on September 20.

On November last year, Akhtar had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Ranaut over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan.

Ranaut had made the remarks during an interview on a TV news channel.