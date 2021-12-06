NationalTop Stories

Kangana Ranaut Seeks More Time To Appear Before Delhi Assembly Panel

By Pratidin Bureau

The summon notice that was served to Ms. Ranaut said that her comments “blanketly labelling (Sikhs) as Khalistani terrorists… has the potential to engender disharmony as well as cause wounding humiliation to the entire Sikh community”.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who was summoned to appear before the Delhi Assembly’s panel over her controversial and derogatory remarks on social media against the Sikh community, has sought more time to do so.

The 34-year-old actor who was supposed to appear today before the panel has cited professional and personal commitments and sought more time to appear before the panel.

Raghav Chadha, the head of the committee said, “Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer, in a letter, has informed that the actor cannot appear before the panel due to personal and professional commitments. She has sought more time. Today’s meeting stands cancelled. The committee will inform its decision to her in a letter”.

The committee was formed after the riots in northeast Delhi in February 2020 with a mandate to look into incidents that could disrupt peace in the city.

It further read, “The committee has received numerous complaints eliciting inter alia, outrageously offensive and derogatory Instagram stories/posts allegedly published by yourself on 20.11.2021 over your official Instagram account…”.

Notably, the actor also has an FIR against her in Mumbai which was filed by Sikhs for using derogatory language against them on social media.

