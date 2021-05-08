Top StoriesEntertainmentNational

Kangana Ranaut Tests Covid Positive

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Bollywood trailblazer Kangana Ranaut on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of rules earlier this week, and she shared about herself on Instagram.

“I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body,” she wrote.

“I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive,” Kangana said.

Terming COVID-19 a “small time flu”, Ranaut said she is determined to “destroy” the virus from her body.

