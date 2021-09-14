EntertainmentTop Stories

Kangana Ranaut To Play Role Of Goddess Sita In “Sita – The Incarnation”

By Pratidin Bureau

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of Goddess Sita in her forthcoming period drama “Sita -The Incarnation”.

The film will be produced by Saloni Sharma from SS Studio and directed by Alaukik Desai.

The film’s screenwriter, KV Vijayendra Prasad, also wrote Kangana’s most recent film “Thalaivii”.

Related News

Govt By-passing Crucial Clause of Assam Accord Due To CAA:…

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Manipur

TMC Nominates Sushmita Dev To Rajya Sabha

Areca Nuts Worth Rs 1.7 Crore Seized In Mizoram

“As a woman, I couldn”t be happier in welcoming Ms Kangana Ranaut on board our Vfx magnum opus, ”The Incarnation Sita”. Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman – fearless, daunting and daring… It”s time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect,” the producer said in a statement.

Kangana will be next seen in “Dhaakad” and “Tejas”.

You might also like
Assam

Mother Old Age Home Conflict: Ajanta Neog Assures to Resolve the Issue

Assam

Assamese Film ‘Bridge’ Director Kripal Kalita Bags IFFI Award

Top Stories

Barasha Rani Bishaya Gets Hitched !

National

Terrorist Incident Reduced in JK

Assam

ISBT to remain close for 4 days

Top Stories

Tezpur: American Man, His Wife Found Murdered