Kangana Ranaut To Play Role Of Goddess Sita In “Sita – The Incarnation”

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of Goddess Sita in her forthcoming period drama “Sita -The Incarnation”.

The film will be produced by Saloni Sharma from SS Studio and directed by Alaukik Desai.

The film’s screenwriter, KV Vijayendra Prasad, also wrote Kangana’s most recent film “Thalaivii”.

“As a woman, I couldn”t be happier in welcoming Ms Kangana Ranaut on board our Vfx magnum opus, ”The Incarnation Sita”. Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman – fearless, daunting and daring… It”s time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect,” the producer said in a statement.

Kangana will be next seen in “Dhaakad” and “Tejas”.