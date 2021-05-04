Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter Account Permanently Suspended

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been ‘permanently suspended’ after her comments on the alleged violence in West Bengal following Mamata-led TMC’s landslide victory in the assembly elections.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service,” said a Twitter spokesperson.

It may be mentioned that the actor was penalized earlier this year as well for her incendiary tweet against Amazon Prime Video series ‘Tandav’, in which she said it was ‘time to take heads off’ for hurting religious sentiments.

Soon after the suspension, Kangana posted a video on Instagram which said “Distressed, beyond words, death of democracy. important message for our government.” In the video, she also asked for President’s rule in the state.

Retaliating to the suspension, Kangana told ANI, “Twitter has only proved my point they’re Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema.” She went on to add, “But my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved, and censored for thousands of years, and still, there is no end to the suffering.”

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was also suspended last year for violating the regulations of the platform.