Kanhaiya Kumar Compares HBS To ‘Kansa’ Of ‘Mahabharata’

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Saturday slammed Assam’s minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Kansa, the tyrant ruler of Mathura in the Mahabharata while addressing a public meeting for the state assembly election.

The former JNU students’ union president termed Modi’s statement in Bangladesh, where he is on a visit, about going to jail for that country’s freedom as a “big lie”.

The former JNU students’ union president said “There is one leader who calls himself Mama. Kansa was also a mama. You can see the political truth. I just want to know how many promises which were made five years ago have been fulfilled “.

“The man who could not be Mama of Congress party, how can he be a Mama of Assam? There is not a bigger traitor than the one who cheats people for his own interests,” Kumar said.

Sarma was a minister in the Congress government of Tarun Gogoi in the state till he quit the party and joined BJP.

Sarma, is fondly called ‘Mama’ mostly by youths for his handling of the COVID-19 situation in the state in 2020. During the campaign phase, he is widely being addressed as ‘Mama’.

The ongoing state election is not being held to choose any leader but the government which will work for the people, he said.

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “the biggest liar”.

“This party cannot do good for Assam. Modi is selling the country to his Gujarati friends. You have to understand the conspiracy of these people. They want to build a syndicate by creating fights among the people in Assam.

“They are enacting dramas in Assam. They say that if the Mahajot (Congress-AIUDF alliance) wins, then the social fabric of Assam will change. They don’t know the history of Assam. They should know that this land belongs to Srimanta Sankardeva and Aajaan Fakir,” he added.

Launching a scathing attack on Modi, the Left youth leader questioned whether annually two crore jobs have been created or black money has returned to the country as was promised by him in 2014.

Kumar urged the people of Assam, not to support those who are selling the resources of the country in the name of nationalism.