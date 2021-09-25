Kanhaiya Kumar Likely to Join Congress on Sept 28

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM) MLA Jignesh Mewani are likely to join Congress on September 28, sources said on Saturday.

It was earlier reported that the two leaders would be inducted into the party by Rahul Gandhi on October 2. However, the induction has been preponed to September 28- the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Jignesh Mevani, who is a Dalit leader and MLA from Gujarat’s Vadgam constituency, could be made a working president of Congress’ state unit, sources said as reported by Times Now.

While Kanhaiya Kumar, who is a former president of JNU students’ union, is expected to bolster the party’s Bihar unit with dynamic faces when he joins the Congress.

According to reports, Kanhaiya Kumar has already held multiple meetings with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to discuss his role in the party. He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Begusarai but was pipped by BJP’s Giriraj Singh.

Meanwhile, Mevani has been full of praises lately for Congress, lauding the party’s decision to appoint a Dalit chief minister in Punjab.

Taking to his official Twitter handle last week, the Gujarat MLA had said, “The decision of appointing Charanjit Singh ji as the CM of Punjab is a message that @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia have given.

