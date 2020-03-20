Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus

Popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. She has been admitted to Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) hospital. She has been kept in isolation ward currently.

The singer has recently returned from London. It is said that Kanika also stated at a lavish apartment and hosted a party. The bash was said to be attended by many bureaucrats, political people, and celebrities.

Medical officials are now unsure how to quarantine the entire building where the singer stayed and also subject the guests at the party to tests.

“Some people have started approaching us for tests but we still do not know how to make the VIPs undergo tests,” said a doctor at the KGMU.