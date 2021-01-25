Kannada Actress Jayashree Ramaiah Found Dead

Former Bigg-boss contestant and Kannada actress Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead on Monday (January 25) afternoon. Her body was recovered at an old-age home and rehabilitation centre in Bengaluru.

Reports suggest that it is a suspected case of suicide. According to multiple reports, Jayashree had been battling depression for several months and had hinted at wanting to end her life on her social media page.

The actress was reportedly found hanging at Sandhya Kirana Ashram in Bengaluru. A case has been filed at Madanayakanahalli police station of Bengaluru rural.

According to reports, Jayashree had depression. In July last year, Jayashree had written in a Facebook post, “I quit. Goodbye to this f***g world and depression.” She deleted her post soon after.

Later she wrote, “I’m alright and safe!! Love you all.”

Jayashree’s close friend Shilpa, who spoke to the local media, said that she had isolated herself from her family and friends over the last few months and had stopped responding to their calls and messages. Jayashree was a contestant in Bigg Boss (Kannada) season 3.