Kapil Dev Discharged From Hospital

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, who was admitted to a hospital following a heart attack, was on Sunday discharged after undergoing angioplasty.

The 61-year old was taken to Delhi’s Fortis Escorts Heart Institute On Thursday after he complained of chest pain.

“Mr. Kapil Dev got discharged today afternoon. He’s doing fine and can resume his regular daily activity soon. He’ll be under regular follow-up consultation with Dr. Atul Mathur,” the hospital said in a statement as reported by PTI.

Dr Mathur added that an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed after evaluating Kapil’s condition. Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.

One of the finest allrounders in the history of the game, the former cricketer represented India for well over a decade and is considered one of the best to have played the game. He is credited to putting India on the world map after he defeated the mighty West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final in Lord’s stadium, winning India their first World Cup trophy.

He represented India in 131 Tests, picking up 434 wickets and scoring 5248 runs. He also played 225 ODIs, picking 253 wickets and scoring 3783 runs for India.