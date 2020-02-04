National

Kapil Gujjar is an AAP member: Police

By Pratidin Bureau
123

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the man, who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh last week is a member of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). A Crime Branch officer of Delhi Police said that Kapil Gujjar admitted to being a member of AAP.

It may be mentioned here that on Saturday, Gujjar had fired in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of women and children were sitting in protest against the CAA and NRC. He shouted “Jai Sri Ram”, while firing the bullet in the air.

However, no reactions from the AAP in this regard have come till the filing of this report.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Air Asia flight with 179 passengers onboard receives threat call

Regional

Assam Forum GB Conference in London

Regional

Three Bangladeshi citizens apprehended in Hailakandi

Pratidin Exclusive

How Conrad can bring down Manipur & Nagaland govt after CAB

Top Stories

Budget 2020 to boost the income of people: FM

National

Eid-ul-Fitr | Crescent Moon Likely to be Seen Today

Comments
Loading...