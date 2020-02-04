Kapil Gujjar is an AAP member: Police

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the man, who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh last week is a member of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). A Crime Branch officer of Delhi Police said that Kapil Gujjar admitted to being a member of AAP.

It may be mentioned here that on Saturday, Gujjar had fired in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of women and children were sitting in protest against the CAA and NRC. He shouted “Jai Sri Ram”, while firing the bullet in the air.

However, no reactions from the AAP in this regard have come till the filing of this report.