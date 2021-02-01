Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Welcome Second Child

Comedian-Actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child on Monday morning. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

Kapil took to his twitter and informed the same – “Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude.”

Namaskaar 🙏 we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers 🙏 love you all ❤️ginni n kapil 🤗 #gratitude 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

Last week, Kapil had confirmed on Twitter that the family was expecting a new member. He also revealed that his show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show, will go off air for the same reason. Responding to a fan’s question about the show, he had said that he needs to ‘be there at home with his wife to welcome their second baby’.

Kapil and Ginni are also parents to one-year-old daughter Anayra. Meanwhile, there are reports that Kapil will be making his digital debut with Netflix soon.