"Kapil Sharma Show Is Worst"- Mukesh Khanna

By Pratidin Bureau
Veteran television actor Mukesh Khanna, who acquired much fame through his Bhishma Pitamah role in the cult drama Mahabharata, has labeled the popular The Kapil Sharma Show as the worst show.

Khanna posted a note on Instagram saying that he rejected the invitation of the comedy show for a special episode revolving around the Mahabharata cast reunion because he found the show “vulgar” and “cheap”.

On the social media application, as reported by Hindustan Times, he wrote, “This question has become viral, why Bhishma Pitamah was not there in the Mahabharata show? Some say he had not been invited. Somebody says he refused it himself. It is true that Mahabharata is incomplete without Bhishma. It is true that there is no question of not inviting. It is also true that I was the one to reject the invitation.”

“The reason is that even though the Kapil Show is popular all over the country, I do not think there is a worse show than this. This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women’s clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs,” he added.

Taking a jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh, he further wrote, “I do not understand laugh so much with this show. They place a fellow on the throne in the center. His job is to laugh. Even if the laughter is not genuine, it gives him money. Before this, brother Siddhu used to sit for this work. Now sister Archana does it. And what is their job? Just to laugh.”

