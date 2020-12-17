Top StoriesEntertainmentNational

Karan Johar Issued Notice Over Viral Video: NCB

By Pratidin Bureau
50

The Narcotics Control Bureau has issued a notice to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar over a viral video allegedly showing drugs being consumed at a party at his house last year, NCB sources said on Thursday to PTI.

“We have sought details about the video from Johar by December 18,” he said.”His (Johar”s) representative can come (to NCB office) with the details or explanation about the video,” the official was quoted in the PTI report.

The NCB had received a complaint from Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa regarding the video of a party where reportedly Bollywood actors were seen in a “drugged” state last year, the report added.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Assam Detects 106 New COVID Cases, 124 Discharged

80% Voter Turnout In Tiwa Autonomous Council Polls

Ajanta Neog To Quit Congress And Join BJP

An anti-drugs probe began in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.

.

You might also like
Top Stories

Flood submerges 85% of Pobitora sanctuary

Regional

Guwahatians form human chain to stop cutting trees for new bridge

Top Stories

LOCKDOWN EXTN? PM Modi to interact with CMs today

Regional

Police starts investigation on Maligaon incident

Business

India to achieve 9 per cent growth rate by 2022: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman

Regional

Mizoram Extends Lockdown till May 31

Comments
Loading...