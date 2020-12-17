Karan Johar Issued Notice Over Viral Video: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau has issued a notice to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar over a viral video allegedly showing drugs being consumed at a party at his house last year, NCB sources said on Thursday to PTI.

“We have sought details about the video from Johar by December 18,” he said.”His (Johar”s) representative can come (to NCB office) with the details or explanation about the video,” the official was quoted in the PTI report.

The NCB had received a complaint from Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa regarding the video of a party where reportedly Bollywood actors were seen in a “drugged” state last year, the report added.

An anti-drugs probe began in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.

