Karbi Anglong: 1 Found Dead In Forest Among Missing Girls, Other Still Missing

Body of an 11-year-old girl child who went missing along with another minor girl was recovered from a forest adjoining their village on Monday in Karbi Anglong.

The other girl, reportedly 9-year-old, still remains traceless, said sources.

According to a local media report, the tragic incident took place in the Lokhiram Rongphar village of Upper Doigrung area under Chockihola police station in Karbi Anglong district.

As per what the local villagers said, both the minor girls went missing in the nearby river last Saturday and didn’t return home.

Although the victim’s parents and villagers search in the area and the adjoining forest but the duo were nowhere to be found.

On Sunday, the local police were informed and a missing report was filed.

The search resumed on Monday covering the entire forest and the villagers managed to locate the dead body of one girl smeared with bloodstains in a nearby forest.

The naked body of the girl bore severe injury marks on the head and locals suspect it to be a case of rape and murder.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case under sections 303, 201, 34 of IPC and are awaiting the post mortem report to confirm if the girl was sexually assaulted before being murdered.

A massive search operation is underway to trace the other missing child, stated report.