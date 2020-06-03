Karbi Anglong: 3 Arrested Related to Poaching Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
3 arrested in Karbi Anglong
Three persons were arrested in Karbi Anglong district in connection with incidents of firing, poaching, and looting. Police also seized large numbers of arms and ammunition from the poachers.

Seven people went to the Habi Rongphar village in the Dolamara police station area on May 16 and beat up some villagers with gun butts and bamboo sticks, they said.

They also went to the village on March 27 and opened fire, and forcefully took away rice, pulses, and livestock from each of the houses there, police said.

Subsequently, a case was registered and police began an investigation, following which the arrests were made.

The three arrested have been identified as David Siama of Manipur, and Biki Thapa and Simon Lakra of Assam, police said.

Arms and ammunition, including a Type 81 rifle, two AK-56 rifles, and a DBBL gun, were seized, besides camping materials, among others.

Police said those arrested have confessed about their involvement in a rhino poaching case in the Kaziranga National Park.


