In a tragic incident, 31 people were injured in a road accident in West Karbi Anglong’s Baithalangso, out of which 11 are in critical condition.

As per sources, a Tata mobile vehicle carrying the passengers, bearing the registration number AS02-AC-6664, met with the accident while its way from Makindur to Jengkha.

The injured were admitted to Kheroni Model Hospital

One pregnant woman was also seriously injured.