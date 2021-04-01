Karbi Anglong DA Clarifies EVM Related Misgivings

The Karbi Anglong district administration on Thursday clarified that few citizens had some misgivings about the two set of EVMs with one VVPAT that were found in the vehicle earlier during the second phase of Assembly elections around the polling station no 76 Hatipura LP school of Diphu LAC.

The administration clarified that the vehicle was used by Borsing Rongpi, Sector 15 of 19- Diphu (ST) LAC in his official capacity for replacement of any EVM in polling stations that may develop snags before or during the poll.

An official statement further mentioned that an official notification No. KA/AE/EVMCELL/Requirement/2021 dated March 31 and also given to the candidate.

Earlier today, a tense situation prevailed after some locals of the Diphu constituency gheraoed the election officers of the mentioned polling station when they were returning from the polling station along with the EVM machines. The locals also demanded to open the EVM.

Later, the Superintendent of Police and the District Commissioner rushed to the spot and tried to control the situation.

The clarification is also made to the video being circulated in the social media.