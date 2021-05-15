In a shocking incident, a trader was shot dead at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district in Assam on Saturday morning.

As per preliminary investigation, a militant attack has been suspected. Reports have even mentioned that the attack was carried out by DNLA extremists – Dimasa National Liberation Army armed with AK-47 rifles and 9 mm pistols.

According to police information, the deceased has been identified as one Debajit Sinha from Sitalabari in Diphu. Sinha was a mobile phone trader.

Also Read: Cyclone Tauktae To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm Today

As per reports, the police revealed that the unidentified gunmen were armed with 9mm pistols and shot Sinha while he was on his way to Dhansiri. According to witnesses, there was also a verbal riff among the gunmen and Sinha before they shot him and fled the scene.

Sinha while riding his two-wheeler had a lady pillion. The culprits also took away Sinha’s motorbike.

The motive behind Sinhaa’s killing is yet to be known.

However, an investigation is underway by Karbi Anglong police to nab the perpetrators.

Earlier in March, an armed cadre of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) was killed after an encounter with Dima Hasao Police. The slain DNLA cadre was identified as Black Dimasa.

More details are awaited.