Karbi Anglong: Two elephants die due to suspected poisoning

Two elephants found dead in Karbi Anglong on Sunday were suspected to have died due to poisoning.

“Carcasses of two elephants were found in Karbi Anglong district bordering Kaziranga National Park on Sunday. The carcasses of a pregnant elephant and a male calf were found at Borbhetagaon, east side of Forest Range Office, Dolamora bordering EAWL Division,” a government release said.

“Post mortem was conducted by wildlife veterinarians from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation in Kaziranga. Preliminary investigation shows that the cause of death of the elephants is due to suspected poisoning,” the release said.

Cases have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

ALSO READ: 20 Students in Gauhati University Test COVID-19 positive