Karimganj: 10 Killed in a Road Accident at Patharkandi

In a tragic accident, at least 10 people were killed in a collision at Baithakhal area under Patharkandi constituency in Karimganj district.

A head on collision occurred between an auto-rickshaw and a cement carrying vehicle at Assam-Tripura National Highway no 8 in Karimganj on Thursday morning at around 7.30 AM.

The auto-rickshaw bearing registration number AS 10 A C5782 head a head on collision with the truck bearing registration number NL 01Q 0088.

The deceased have been identified as Duja Bai Panika, Salu Bai Panika, Garuv Das Panika , Shambhu Das Panika, Lalon Guswami, Puja Gorh, Deb Gorh, Sanu Ree, Manglae Karmakar and Tupu Karmakar.

Karimganj SP Padmanabh Baruah who rushed to the spot informed that one person has been sent to a nearby hospital while the identity of the deceased persons is underway. The incident took place at around 7:30 am; he said adding that force is deployed to avert any further untoward development while the investigation is in progress.

On the other hand, Patherkandi MLA Krishnendu Paul, in a social media post has urged upon the people to maintain calm. “In constant touch with the Police and localities for identification of the deceased and first aid to the injured person. Request everyone to maintain peace in the area. As per current information they were pilgrims returning from “Chaat Puja Ghat” Paul wrote.

