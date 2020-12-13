Top StoriesRegional

Karimganj: 17 Injured In Road Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
At least 17 people while returning from a wedding in Silchar were severely injured in a road accident in Karimganj district of Assam on Saturday night.

The incident took place at Aikudam in Patharkandi, where a Traveller van bearing registration number AS 10 AC 4699 skid and toppled over on the highway due to heavy fog.

Nearby residents of social and political organizations rescued the commuters and called for ambulances. The injured commuters were  admitted to the Patharkandi Community Health Centre and later shifted to Karimganj civil hospital.

Some of the injured persons have been identified as Rajkumar Pasi, Bijoy Panika, Monuj Pasi, Rajkumar Panika, Amar Valmik Das, Bokul Mala, Srichan Dhar, Srikumar Gwala, Rohit Pasi, Rajwan Das, Romap Pasi, Ravi Das, Narayan Pasi, Sanjib Mala.

