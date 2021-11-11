Karimganj Accident: CM Sarma Announces Rs. 1lakh Each to the Families of the Deceased

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Karimganj Accident

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over the death of 10 people in a road mishap at Karimganj on Thursday.

The chief minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 1lakh each to the families of the deceased. All the deceased persons belong to the Longkai Tea Estate in Patharkandi.

He also instructed the district administration to take all necessary steps for the treatment of for those of the injured.

