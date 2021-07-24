Karimganj: After 2 Cops Severely Injured In Clash, Police Fires At Drug Supplier

By Pratidin Bureau on July 24, 2021

  In a clash between police and drugs suppliers in Assam’s Karimganj, Police fired at drug supplier on Saturday.

The incident took place at Patharkandi of Karimganj district where the Karimganj police have encountered the drug supplier.

The drug supplier who has been shot by the Karimganj Police is identified as Kawosar Ahmed.

According to the sources, the Karimganj Police was attacked by 6 drug traffickers on Saturday.

The drug traffickers tried to snatch the guns from the police which forced the cops to fire bullets on the drug suppliers.

As per sources, in this heated clash between police and drug suppliers, two policemen has been severely injured.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Conducts Raid At Residences Of 2 Railway Cops In Nagaon

AssamDrug peddlerKarimganj
Related Posts

Baksa Police Recovers Buried Arms

Guwahati Police Arrests 2 In Cash For Bank Job Scam

After Massive Floods, China Now Braces For Typhoon In-Fa

Amit Shah Inaugurates North East Space Application Centre

Indian Railways To Deliver 200 Tonnes Of Oxygen To Bangladesh

CISCE Announces ICSE & ISC Results Today

I Dedicate This Medal To My Country: Olympian Mirabai Chanu