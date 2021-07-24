Karimganj: After 2 Cops Severely Injured In Clash, Police Fires At Drug Supplier

In a clash between police and drugs suppliers in Assam’s Karimganj, Police fired at drug supplier on Saturday.

The incident took place at Patharkandi of Karimganj district where the Karimganj police have encountered the drug supplier.

The drug supplier who has been shot by the Karimganj Police is identified as Kawosar Ahmed.

According to the sources, the Karimganj Police was attacked by 6 drug traffickers on Saturday.

The drug traffickers tried to snatch the guns from the police which forced the cops to fire bullets on the drug suppliers.

As per sources, in this heated clash between police and drug suppliers, two policemen has been severely injured.

