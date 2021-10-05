Karimganj District Admin Orders Probe Into Bridge Collapse

Karimganj district administration on Tuesday ordered an enquiring to find out evidence and cause for the sudden collapse of the hanging bridge in Cheragi under the Ratabari constituency.

MLA Bijoy Malakar expressed concern over the collapse of the bridge constructed in 2017 and sought a thorough enquiry.

As many as 50 class tenth students of Cheragi Vidyapeeth were injured when a hanging bridge over the Singla River collapsed on Monday evening.

The students were returning from school when the hanging bridge collapsed. The injured students were given first aid at the Cheragi Hospital.



