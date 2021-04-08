Karimganj Hospital Superintendent Tests COVID +ve Despite Taking Vaccine

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19
33

Dr. Arunabha Choudhury, superintendent of Karimganj Civil Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday despite taking the second dose of the vaccine.

According to sources Dr Choudhury was jabbed the second dose of the vaccine around a month ago.

Meanwhile, Joint Director of Health Services at Karimganj Dr AK Daityari informed that both of them had taken the two dozes of vaccine together.

Related News

Mizoram: Swine Fever Outbreak Suspected After 100 Pigs Die

COVID-19 Row: Students of Classes 10, 12 Demand to Cancel…

Kamrup (M) DC Urges Educational Institutions to follow COVID…

No Lockdown and Night Curfew in Assam: Himanta

“Unfortunately Dr. Choudhury, who has no travel history was found to be affected by the virus. However he is keeping well,” Dr. Daityari said.

You might also like
Top Stories

JPC may suggest CAB minus Bangladesh

National

Manmohan hits back at Nirmala

National

106 Students from Delhi Reach Guwahati

Regional

“DOORS ALWAYS OPEN TO CONG MLAs” – NPP

Sports

Gautam Gambhir Criticises BCCI

Top Stories

Howly Rash Lucky Draw Contest | RESULTS

Comments
Loading...