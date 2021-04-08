Karimganj Hospital Superintendent Tests COVID +ve Despite Taking Vaccine

Dr. Arunabha Choudhury, superintendent of Karimganj Civil Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday despite taking the second dose of the vaccine.

According to sources Dr Choudhury was jabbed the second dose of the vaccine around a month ago.

Meanwhile, Joint Director of Health Services at Karimganj Dr AK Daityari informed that both of them had taken the two dozes of vaccine together.

“Unfortunately Dr. Choudhury, who has no travel history was found to be affected by the virus. However he is keeping well,” Dr. Daityari said.