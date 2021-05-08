Karimganj Jail Turns into COVID Hotspot, 34 Inmates +ve

The Karimganj jail has turned into a COVID-19 hotspot as 34 inmates have tested positive for the virus. On Friday, 24 inmates have been infected with the virus.

Deputy Commissioner Anbamuthan MP informed on Saturday that all the COVID-19 afflicted patients have been shifted in isolation to a separate building within the jail premises and their health condition is being constantly monitored by doctors. Further, asked about the overall COVID-19 situation in the district, the Deputy Commissioner said that there is sufficient availability of oxygen cylinders at the moment in the district. The railway coaches at Badarpur station are also kept ready.



It may be mentioned that the Deputy Commissioner visited the railway coaches and took stock of the resources.

