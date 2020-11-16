Karimganj: Sachin Tendulkar Donates Equipment To Hospital

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday donated medical equipment to Makunda hospital in Karimganj district to support unprivileged families, an India Today report stated.

Tendulkar, also the ‘Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF’ donated equipment required for the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, the report said. The availability of the equipment will help over 200 children belonging to unprivileged families.

Makunda hospital is located at the Patharkandi area in Karimganj district along the Assam-Mizoram border.

Dr. Vijay Anand Ismael, Paediatric Surgeon of Makunda hospital, was quoted saying in the report, “We receive a lot of very rare cases and the pediatric surgical facilities in the North East are very limited. In the past 20 years, we are the main pediatric surgical facility of entire Northeast India and patients from all the NE states are coming here. We are thankful to Sachin Tendulkar’s foundation that they have decided to give us a very costly machine and other medical equipment”.

The report further quoted Dr. Anand saying that the initiative will help the hospital to provide better service at a low cost to the poor people of the region.