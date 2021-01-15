Top StoriesRegional

Karnataka: 11 Dead, 5 Critical In Road Mishap

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
6

Eleven people including nine women were killed in a road accident near Itigatti village, in Karnataka’s Dhardwad on Friday.

The tempo-traveller the commuters were travelling in collided with a truck.

Five people, including the truck driver, were injured in the mishap and are in a critical condition, police added.

Related News

9th Round Of Talks Underway Between Centre, Farmers

Suspected KLO Ultra Held In Kokrajhar

Kumbh Mela: Over 7 lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip In Ganga

Biswanath: Wild Buffalo Killed After Claiming 2 Lives

The injured have been shifted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

All the travellers are women and hailed from Davanagere district, police said and were enroute Goa.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths of the commuters

You might also like
Regional

Assam Govt. Prepares Assam School Education Act, 2019 Bill

Health

Follow Guidelines for Effective Home Isolation: Center to States

Regional

Assam Cabinet takes slew of important decisions

Business

SBI ATM cards may stop working soon: Read Why

National

India-China troops face-off along Sikkim

Regional

Assam: Another COVID-19 Death Reported, Toll at 12

Comments
Loading...