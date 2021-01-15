Karnataka: 11 Dead, 5 Critical In Road Mishap

Eleven people including nine women were killed in a road accident near Itigatti village, in Karnataka’s Dhardwad on Friday.

The tempo-traveller the commuters were travelling in collided with a truck.

Five people, including the truck driver, were injured in the mishap and are in a critical condition, police added.

The injured have been shifted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

All the travellers are women and hailed from Davanagere district, police said and were enroute Goa.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths of the commuters