Karnataka: 7 Dead After House Collapses due to Heavy Rainfall

By Pratidin Bureau on October 7, 2021

Seven people were killed after a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Karnataka’s Belagavi on Wednesday night. Among the seven dead were two children.

The house collapsed in Badala Ankalagi village of Belagavi at around 9 pm on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased families.

MG Hirematt, Deputy Commissioner of Hirebaagewadi Police Station said, “The wall collapsed due to heavy rain. One of the deceased is a baby. Post-mortem of the deceased will be done.”

Of the seven, five died on the spot and two on the way to the hospital, reported PTI. CM Bommai has asked the district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol to visit the spot and the Deputy Commissioner of the district to take all necessary measures.

ALSO READ: Assam By-Polls: AIUDF Announces Candidates for 2 Constituencies

House CollapsesKarnataka
Related Posts

Pakistan: At least 20 Killed After 5.9 Earthquake Hits Balochistan

Assam By-Polls: AIUDF Announces Candidates for 2 Constituencies

Assam Logs 300 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.68%

Guwahati: Teenage Girl’s Body Recovered From Well In Jalukbari

Guwahati: Miscreant Brutally Attacks Youth In Bhangagarh

Assam Cabinet Highlights: ₹ 400 Cr Grant-In-Aid Sanctioned For Rural Development

Diwali Bonus Equal To 78 days’ Wages Cleared For Railway Employees