Karnataka: 77 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in a Medical College

By Pratidin Bureau

The SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad in Karnataka turned into COVID-19 hotspot after 77 more students tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of positive cases in the college to 281.

The SDM College of Medical Sciences, a tertiary care centre, is considered the medical hub of north Karnataka.

According to reports, the hospital has suspended fresh admissions. The entry and exit to the hospital has been blocked and of those admitted only the one who test negative will be discharged.

Most of the people infected at the college were fully vaccinated against coronavirus, officials said, adding that a recent fresher’s party organized inside the campus led to the outbreak. The party continued for two-three days.

The samples of the infected people will be sent for genome sequencing.

ALSO READ: Resident Doctors’ Observe Nationwide Strike from Nov 27 Over Delay in NEET PG Counselling

