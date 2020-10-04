Karnataka BJP Minister Quits Cabinet

C T Ravi, Karnataka Minister for Kannada, Culture and Tourism on Saturday has resigned from his position, days after being appointed BJP national General Secretary.

CT Ravi posted on Twitter one of the popular verses of “Mankuthimmana Kagga”, written by famous Kannada litterateur D V Guddappa.

“Nothing stops when a person dies. The seasons continue to change. Time may grieve for some time. From the soil in which the dead are buried, rises the sprout of grass. Earth is pregnant again with new life. Nature is in a constant state of cultivation – Mankutimma,” the Minister wrote.

The 53-year old minister, who is a four-time MLA from Chikkamagaluru, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister B S Yediyuruppa on Saturday.

The move came amidst reports of Cabinet reshuffle and expansion of the Karnataka BJP government.