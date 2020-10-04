Top StoriesNational

Karnataka BJP Minister Quits Cabinet

By Pratidin Bureau
118

C T Ravi, Karnataka Minister for Kannada, Culture and Tourism on Saturday has resigned from his position, days after being appointed BJP national General Secretary.

CT Ravi posted on Twitter one of the popular verses of “Mankuthimmana Kagga”, written by famous Kannada litterateur D V Guddappa.

“Nothing stops when a person dies. The seasons continue to change. Time may grieve for some time. From the soil in which the dead are buried, rises the sprout of grass. Earth is pregnant again with new life. Nature is in a constant state of cultivation – Mankutimma,” the Minister wrote.

Related News

Delhi: Kashmiri Youths Arrested For Allegedly Planning…

Priyanka Gandhi Demands Removal Of Hathras Official

Flash Floods Hit Italy, France After Heavy Rainfall

Two Road Projects To Take Off In Nazira

The 53-year old minister, who is a four-time MLA from Chikkamagaluru, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister B S Yediyuruppa on Saturday.

The move came amidst reports of Cabinet reshuffle and expansion of the Karnataka BJP government.

You might also like
Regional

CJI Gogoi’s farewell: In Pics

Regional

Highway Nightmare | Pathetic condition of Assam highways

Regional

Patanjali to boycott Govt. Yoga Day event

Top Stories

Meghalaya Registers 112 New Covid-19 Cases

Regional

Two flying squad members arrested in Guwahati

National

Vayu: 37 Trains Cancelled, 9 Terminated

Comments
Loading...