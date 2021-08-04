Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: 29 MLAs to Take Oath Today

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that 29 MLAs will take oath today. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed Council of Ministers at Raj Bhavan at 2.15 PM, the Chief Minister said.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “I have sent names to the Governor. 29 MLAs will take oath today. This time High Command has said that there will be no Deputy CM. So, there will be no Deputy CM.”

7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 1 ST, 7 Vokkaligas, 8 Linagayats, 1 Reddy, and 1 woman are part of the cabinet, he added.

Earlier, he had said that the cabinet expansion will be done in stages.

According to a report of Times Now, MLAs who have received calls for oath-taking are Dr. K. Sudhakar, K. S. Eshwarappa, BC Patil, Byrati Basavaraj, Arbail Shivaram Hebbar, and ST Somashekar.

Bommai landed in Delhi on Monday to discuss Karnataka Cabinet expansion with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda.

It has been reported that Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra will be getting a Cabinet berth, the report said.

“Regarding BY Vijayendra, the party will take a final call,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister, after meeting Nadda said that he had a detailed discussion with the national president and also apprised him of the ground situation in the state.

This was Bommai’s second visit to Delhi and on July 30, he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his two-day visit to the national capital earlier, he also met several Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others.

