Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa To Resign Today

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa broke down on Monday in the Karnataka assembly before announcing that he would resign after lunch. He was speaking as his government marked its two-year anniversary.

“I will resign after lunch,” he announced in a tearful speech in which he talked about being tested constantly in the past two years.

BS Yediyurappa said, “When (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) was Prime Minister he asked me to be a minister at the Centre. But I said I will be in Karnataka.”

The BJP had grown in Karnataka, the 78-year-old said, adding: “It has always been an agnipariksha (trial by fire) for me. These last two years it was Covid.”

Mr Yediyurappa dropped big hints on Sunday that his future as Chief Minister was uncertain.

