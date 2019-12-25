Karnataka govt withdraws exgratia to anti-CAA victims

In an utter insult to the people killed in the police firing, the Karnataka government on Wednesday has withdrawn exgratia announced to the victim’s family. The exgratia amount of Rs. 10 lakh each was announced by the Karnataka government to the family of two people killed in the police firing during anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru.

“We have not decided yet to give the exgratia to the family members of those killed in the police firing because giving criminals exgratia is an unpardonable crime in itself. Earlier, the government had decided to give them compensation, but now we have withdrawn it,” said Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

The decision was taken after meetings with the senior government officials on Tuesday night as well as on Wednesday morning. Yediyurappa further directed the police to identify the hooligans who rioted on December 19, book cases against them and initiate stringent action.