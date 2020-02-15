Karnataka man runs faster than Bolt!

A man from Karnataka reportedly ran faster than Usain Bolt in a traditional Buffalo race. Identified as Srinivasa Gowda, the 28-year-old covered 142.5 metres in just 13.62 seconds.

He is Srinivasa Gowda (28) from Moodabidri in Dakshina Kannada district. Ran 142.5 meters in just 13.62 seconds at a "Kambala" or Buffalo race in a slushy paddy field. 100 meters in JUST 9.55 seconds! @usainbolt took 9.58 seconds to cover 100 meters. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/DQqzDsnwIP — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) February 13, 2020

His speed for 100 metres will be just 9.55 seconds and that is .03 seconds faster than Bolt’s world record. However, the records cannot be compared directly as Bolt ran on a flat track while Gowda ran alongside a pair of buffalo and there was water around.

Though Gowda attributed the credit of his success to his buffaloes, some netizens suggested that he should train for the Olympics.