Kartarpur Corridor To Reopen From Tomorrow: Amit Shah

The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur to Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, in Pakistan’s Punjab province, about 4 km from the International Border.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today informed via Twitter that the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will reopen from tomorrow, two days before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The corridor is the road to Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan, one of the holiest places for Sikhs.

In his tweet, Amit Shah said that the decision would benefit a large number of Sikh pilgrims. The Centre had earlier blamed Pakistan for not reopening the 4.4 km corridor shut for over a year.

In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17.

This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 16, 2021

Sikh leaders including current Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, previous CM Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had asked the Centre to reopen the corridor before Gurupurab.

Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu welcomed the news on Twitter.

My profound gratitude to PM @narendramodi and HM @AmitShah for the timely opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. It will provide a chance to thousands of devotees to pay obeisance at the holy shrine on the occasion of Guru Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 16, 2021

Welcome step …. The reopening of the Corridor of infinite possibilities … invaluable gift for Nanak naam levas … may the corridor of the Great Guru remain open eternally to shower blessings on one an all …. Sarbat da bhala pic.twitter.com/88Dw9o8nA9 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 16, 2021

The corridor was shut in March 2020 by Pakistan, who put restrictions on travel from India amid fears of Covid outbreak. Citing improvement in the situation, Pakistan had last year expressed the willingness to reopen the corridor on June 27. Islamabad then said that it will reopen the corridor on October 3.

