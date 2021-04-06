Katrina Kaif Tests COVID +VE

Katrina Kaif has become the latest Bollywood star to have contracted coronavirus.

The actress, on Tuesday took it to Instagram where she announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Katrina wrote in her Instagram story: “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

The actress also said,”Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too.” She signed off the statement saying, “Grateful for all your love and support.”

Katrina’s statement of detecting the virus infection arrived a day after her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal tested positive. Other than that, Katrina’s Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar also tested positive and is currently hospitalised in Mumbai.