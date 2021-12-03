Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Set SOP for Wedding Ceremony

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding is buzzing around the world. The couple is set to tie the knot on December 9 at Ranthambore’s Six Senses Fort.

While many details regarding their wedding suite, security, hotel bookings, car rentals, and guest list have been already out, new report suggest that Vicky and Katrina Kaif have set SOPs for their guest and they were also made to sign an NDA clause.

Vicky Kaushal’s Love Per Square Foot co-star Gajraj Rao confirmed the wedding. He took to his Instagram story and reacted on a wedding report that said ‘Mobile Ban During Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Wedding’. On this, Gajraj wrote if this is the policy then I won’t come. “Selfie nahi lene dega, to mai nahi aa raha byah main…” read the caption on his story.

As per the India Today report, the guests are not allowed to click photos, share any pictures on social media or location. The guests are also not allowed to leave the venue until the wedding is over and can only publish photos only after the approval of wedding planners.

Here are some of the SOPs that Katrina and Vicky have set for their wedding:

No disclosure of wedding attendance

No photography

No sharing pictures on social media

No sharing location on social media

No contact with the outside world till you leave the venue

All photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners

No reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue

Earlier, report emerged that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be staying at the resort for 5 days with their friends and family. Reportedly, the most expensive suite of the hotel – Raja Man Singh – has been booked for them. Few reports also claimed that soon-to-be-married couple is revising their guest list, in the wake of new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

As per the India Today report, 100 bouncers will arrive at Sawai Madhopur on December 5 for the tight security at the wedding.

