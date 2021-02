In a tragic incident, a commuter died while six were severely injured in a head-on collision between two four-wheelers on Sunday night at Geleky in Kaziranga.

The incident occurred due to a head-on collision between a TATA Sumo and Maruti 800 leading to the death of an All Santal Students Union leader Gyandeep Santal.

Meanwhile, the six injured in a critical condition have been admitted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.