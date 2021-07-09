Kaziranga: Assam Rhino Protection Task Force Formed to Prevent Poaching

The forest officials of Kaziranga National Park and police prepared a joint plan in the presence of Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) GP Singh to check the preparedness of poachers and rhino slaughter. It may be recalled that chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while visiting the Park after taking charge as CM, had directed to prepare a joint plan to ensure that poachers cannot kill rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park for any reason and that the poachers should not enter the park at any cost.

An important meeting of the Police and forest officials was held under the chairmanship of GP Singh at the centenary hall at Kohora range in Kaziranga against the rhino poachers. During the meeting, a new Assam Rhino Protection Task Force was formed under the chairmanship of GP Singh.

Director of Kaziranga National Park, P Shivakumar said that in the first meeting of the Assam Rhino Protection Task Force chaired by GP Singh on the directions of the Chief Minister was held. The meeting discussed plans on how to prevent poaching.

The Director also highlighted the extensive details of the national park as well as possible routes or hiding places to enter the poachers into the national park. In that way, the police and forest department prepared a plan to jointly launch search operations against poachers and miscreants in the rhino-like areas and districts.

The discussions suggest that forests and police will jointly launch operations in Kaziranga national park with zero tolerance in the interest of protecting the rhinoceros. GP Singh also directed all members of the Assam Rhino Protection Task Force to be vigilant so that poachers cannot enter Kaziranga national park as well as its adjoining places for poaching.

