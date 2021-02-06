Kaziranga Bird Census Begins Today

The Kaziranga National Park has started the endemic and migratory bird census on Saturday. The bird counting will be carried out in the areas near National Park and Tiger Reserve at East Assam Wildlife reserve forest, Nagaon reserve forest, and Biswanath reserve forest.

22 ornithologists along with 24 volunteers have exercised the census at the East Assam forest reserve while five teams are being engaged in bird counting in five beels at Nagaon.

The bird census is being carried out at Sohola, Daflung, Sokani, Borbeel, Bengabeel, Donga, Bandardubi, Patahi beels.

According to the Forest department, the exact number of birds can be determined after the completion of the census on Sunday. However, the Kaziranga park authorities expected an increase in the number of birds in the bird census held for the third time.

