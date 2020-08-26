Kaziranga: Deer Killed In Road Accident

A deer died on Tuesday night when a speeding car hit the animal in Sohra, Kaziranga.

As per sources, the accident happened in National Highway 37 during the night when an unidentified vehicle hit the animal and sped away.

The incident came to light in the morning when locals discovered the carcass of the deer lying on the road.

Locals have alleged that speed control on vehicles are imposed only during monsoons by the forest department and should be made mandatory always.